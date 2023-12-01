CHEAT SHEET
    ‘Sopranos’ Actor Cut From Jury Pool at Jonathan Majors Trial

    Actor Jonathan Majors appears on assault and harassment charges in New York State Supreme Court in New York City, U.S., June 20, 2023

    Steven Hirsch/Reuters

    Actor and musician Yul Vazquez, who has appeared in TV shows including Sopranos and Severance, on Thursday was cut from consideration from a very different role: juror on the trial of fellow actor Jonathan Majors. During the selection process, Vazquez raised concerns about the prospect of casting judgment against another person, The Messenger reported, quoting him as saying “that someone would do that to me one day.” Vazquez was eliminated from the pool; six jurors were later settled upon. Majors was charged with harassment, aggravated harassment, assault and attempted assault and turned himself in to authorities earlier this year.

