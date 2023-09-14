‘Sopranos’ Actress Says She Joined OnlyFans After Losing Work Due to Vax Stance
‘MOMMY’S A WARRIOR’
The Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo, 51, said she joined OnlyFans last month after almost going broke because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “My own industry thinks I’m, you know, a savage,” she told Fox News Digital on Thursday, in reference to the backlash she received for speaking out against vaccine mandates. De Matteo’s agent abandoned her due to the controversy, leaving her out of work and nearly homeless, she said. “I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy’s a warrior, not accepting defeat,” she told Fox. De Matteo said that he boyfriend, Robby Staebler from the band All Them Witches, and her children, who she shares with ex Shooter Jennings, support her OnlyFans work. De Matteo regularly appeared on the HBO mob drama, The Sopranos, for its first five seasons and won an Emmy for supporting actress in a drama series for her portrayal of Adriana La Cerva.