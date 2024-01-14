‘Sopranos’ Creator Is Very Cranky About the State of TV

CHEAT SHEET
The Sopranos creator David Chase says TV has hit the bottom. “We seem to be confused and audiences can’t keep their minds on things, so we can’t make anything that makes too much sense, takes our attention and requires an audience to focus. And as for streaming executives? It is getting worse. We’re going back to where we were,” he told The Times of London. Chase complained that he recently pitched a show about a high-end escort and was “told to dumb it down.” Asked about high-quality shows like Succession, Chase noted it was developed years ago and added: “Something is dying.”