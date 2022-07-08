‘Sopranos’ Star Tony Sirico Dead at 79
R.I.P.
Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has passed away at the age of 79, his manager confirmed to Variety. He passed away Friday, but there was no immediate word on cause of death. His manager, Bob McGowan, was quoted saying Sirico “would always help people in need. He was member of the wounded warriors.” Michael Imperioli, Sirico’s co-star in HBO’s long-running series about New Jersey crime families, was among the first to pay tribute to the actor on social media. “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i’ve ever known. … We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable.”