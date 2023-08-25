Soros Predicts Constitutional and Economic Crises if Trump Wins in 2024
FOREBODING
Billionaire investor and right-wing boogeyman George Soros says he believes that the U.S. will be plunged into a constitutional crisis if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. Trump, who was arrested in Georgia on Thursday night over election interference charges, remains the firm frontrunner in the race for the Republican nomination despite facing multiple criminal cases of varying severity. “I expect that Trump will be found guilty at least in some cases, and will be in jail by Election Day in November 2024, though that is not the general expectation today,” Soros opined in a Project Syndicate article published last week. “If I am right, he is unlikely to win the election. But if I am wrong, the U.S. will face a constitutional crisis that is likely to bring on an economic crisis as well.”