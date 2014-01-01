Sotomayor Stays Birth Control Rule

CHEAT SHEET
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who oversees the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has issued a stay on the birth control mandate for religious groups. The request, made by an order of Catholic nuns in Colorado, was granted just hours before the new mandate went to effect on January 1. It comes as the Supreme Court takes up a legal challenge to the mandate brought by the for-profit company Hobby Lobby, which says the mandate violates its religious freedom.