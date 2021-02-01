SoulCycle Influencer Who Got COVID-19 Vaccine Apologizes for ‘Error in Judgement’

Read it at Instagram
A SoulCycle influencer who faced swift backlash after announcing she’d secured a COVID-19 vaccine is now apologizing for doing so, writing in an Instagram post that she “made a terrible error in judgement.” Stacy Griffith, an instructor at the wellness chain, was able to get the vaccine because she applied as a teacher, The Daily Beast reported Saturday. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for my recent action in receiving the vaccine,” Griffith’s post read. Her original Instagram post on Friday, which has since been deleted, read: “VACCINE DAY! Step one of the Moderna magic!! One hour drive to STATEN ISLAND worth every minute! It takes a village.”