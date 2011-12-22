Source: New BlackBerries Don’t Work

CHEAT SHEET
This is not the news that Research in Motion wants to get out in the holiday season. A well-placed source told the blog Boy Genius Report on Thursday that the company’s delay of the BlackBerry 10 is because the latest edition of the smartphone doesn’t work—despite what the CEOs have said. “RIM is simply pushing this out as long as they can for one reason: they don’t have a working product yet,” said the source. RIM co-CEOs Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie said last week the BlackBerry 10 was being delayed because the company is waiting on a new LTE chipset—something the source said is a lie.