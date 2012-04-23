Source: Saints GM Bugged Opponents

CHEAT SHEET
New Orleans Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis used an electronic device to listen in on rival coaches, sources told ESPN Monday. The allegations against Loomis were reportedly made to the U.S. attorney’s office in the eastern district of Louisiana on Friday. Loomis was suspended from the NFL for eight games after it was revealed earlier this year that the Saints offered bounties to players who targeted members of opposing teams for injury. Loomis allegedly used an eavesdropping device to listen in on coaches from 2002 to 2004, anonymous sources told ESPN. Saints vice president of communications Greg Bensel denied the allegations Monday, saying that they are “1,000 percent inaccurate.”