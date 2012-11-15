Sources: Broadwell Had Classified Info

CHEAT SHEET
The FBI seized classified information from the home of Paula Broadwell, David Petraeus’s biographer whose extramarital affair led to his resignation as CIA director, sources said on Thursday. The files were reportedly discovered on a machine in Broadwell’s home in Charlotte, N.C., and investigators also allegedly discovered documents Broadwell admitted taking from secure government buildings. A U.S. official said Wednesday that, in a somewhat unsurprising move, Broadwell's security clearance had been suspended. Meanwhile, Petraeus has said that he did not leak intel on Benghazi.