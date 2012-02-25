Sources: Hedi Slimane Back at YSL

One day after the shake-up at Jil Sander that brought Jil Sander herself back to the helm of her fashion house, there might be big changes at Yves Saint Laurent as well. According to an industry source, Hedi Slimane, the fashion designer who burst onto the scene in the late 1990s at Yves Saint Laurent, may be returning to the fold—at the helm of the fashion house. A spokesman for PPR, YSL’s parent company, had no comment. Slimane left his position as the designer for Dior Homme in 2007, telling The Daily Beast’s Isabel Wilkinson recently that “stepping away is a necessity” in the fashion industry. Earlier this month, PPR chief Francois-Henri Pinault said YSL had made a “giant step” forward in profitability, and full-year sales at the fashion house were up 31.4 percent last year. YSL has yet to indicate if they will continue their relationship with chief designer Stefano Pilante, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the month.
