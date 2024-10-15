Sources Put Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek Spat Rumors to Rest
‘TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT’
Despite ongoing rumors that Nicole Kidman and Salma Hayek had a dust-up at a Balenciaga fashion show in Paris last month, sources are shutting down any talk of discord between the two A-listers. The incident, which happened last month, was caught on camera and shows Kidman seemingly brushing Hayek’s hands away as the two are bombarded by photographers. Kidman then turns to greet Katy Perry while Hayek gestures with her hands. Kidman and Hayek exchange words before the Oscar winner walks out of frame. The clip has been shared on social media with various online sleuths trying to deduce what actually went down. According to Us Weekly sources, the answer is quite simple—nothing happened between the two. “There is no beef between the two women,” one source told the tabloid. “They are close friends and there’s nothing to this. They were in the middle of a conversation and it’s being taken out of context,” another added. Neither Kidman nor Hayek have commented on the awkward exchange.