Sources: U.S. Has No Case on Assange

Could Julian Assange be a bit paranoid? Despite his conviction that the United States is on a “witch-hunt” against him, sources within the U.S. government say they have no charges against him. Obama’s administration has said that the WikiLeaks mastermind’s fate is up to Britain, Sweden and Ecuador. Sources tell Reuters that the chances of Assange being pressed with criminal charges from the U.S. are low. Britain, on the other hand, is trying to fulfill an extradition notice to send Assange back to Sweden to be questioned in a sexual abuse case, despite Ecuador recently granting his asylum. Assange is making “wild assertions about us, when, in fact, his issue with the government of the United Kingdom has to do with whether he's going to go ... face justice in Sweden for something that has nothing to do with WikiLeaks,” said a U.S. State Department spokeswoman.
