South Africa Holds ‘Day of Prayer’

South Africa held a “national day of prayer” on Sunday in memory of Nelson Mandela, who died Thursday at the age of 95. Addressing a congregation in Johannesburg that included members of Mandela’s family, President Jacob Zuma said Mandela “fought against those who oppressed others.” “He wanted everyone o be free,” Zuma said. Bishop Mosa Sono addressed thousands in Soweto, where Mandela lived before going in to prison, telling mourners “thank God for Madiba.” An image of Mandela’s face appeared on a giant screen and Mandela’s famous “I’m prepared to die” speech played to the congregation. A national memorial for Mandela will be held on Tuesday, and a state funeral will be held on December 15.