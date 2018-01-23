Jazz Trumpet Great Hugh Masekela Dies at 78

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Legendary South African jazz trumpeter Hugh Masekela has died at the age of 78 in Johannesburg. According to his family, Masekela “passed peacefully” after a long battle with prostate cancer. Masekela’s last two concerts in 2010 were viewed by many as an “epitaph” to his five-decade career. “A loving father, brother, grandfather, and friend, our hearts beat with a profound loss,” his family said, in a statement. “Hugh’s global and activist contribution to and participation in the areas of music, theater and the arts in general is contained in the minds and memories of millions across six continents.”