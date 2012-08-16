South African Police Kill Strikers

Staying strong in their resolve not to disarm, upward of 18 South African miners are reported dead after police opened fire on the striking workers Thursday. Protesters at Lonmin mine, the world’s third-largest platinum producer, have been demanding higher wages and were armed with machetes and clubs. It’s unclear whether police fired first when the two groups collided, but eyewitnesses told the BBC that protesters might have thrown grenades before the police opened fire. Earlier this week another scuffle between police and miners left two officers and one mine worker dead. "We are shocked and dismayed at this senseless violence," said President Jacob Zuma, who asked the labor unions and mines to cooperate with the government to resolve the situation.
