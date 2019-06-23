South Bend Metro Homicide squad was called to a reported shooting at around 2 a.m. near Kelly’s Pub on Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend, Indiana, according to ABC 57 News. Police confirm to the news service that multiple shooting victims have been taken to area hospitals.

South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg is scheduled to hold a town hall on Sunday to address concerns after a police shooting last week.

This story is developing and will be updated.