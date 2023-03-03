Alex Murdaugh Almost Unrecognizable in New Mugshot
The South Carolina Department of Corrections has released a new mugshot of Alex Murdaugh following his conviction Friday morning. The chilling image shows the once-prominent lawyer bald and wearing a yellow button-up. He appeared in court just hours earlier Friday with a head full of hair. The Kirkland Correctional Facility, where Murdaugh is being held, typically shaves new inmates’ heads, WLTX reported. The picture comes hours after a jury found Murdaugh guilty of killing both his wife and son in 2021, earning him a life sentence in prison. Meanwhile, his defense team has vowed to appeal the sentence, claiming the verdict was unfairly influenced by the judge's decision to allow the prosecution to discuss Murdaugh's alleged financial crimes.