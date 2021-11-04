Alex Murdaugh and Would-Be Assassin Indicted in Bungled Murder-for-Hire
A grand jury has issued indictments of troubled lawyer Alex Murdaugh and the man he allegedly hired to have kill him, a statement from the state attorney general’s office said on Thursday. Murdaugh and his hapless hitman Curtis Smith have been indicted for conspiracy and felony insurance fraud valued at more than $10,000. Per Attorney General Alan Wilson’s announcement, Murdaugh has also been indicted for filing a false police report, and Smith for pointing and presenting a firearm, assisted suicide, and aggravated assault and battery.
The indictments mark an escalation in the disgraced scion’s legal woes and stems from a September plot wherein Murdaugh allegedly paid Curtis, his alleged drug dealer, to shoot him in the head so Murdaugh’s $10 million life insurance payout could go to his surviving son Buster. The plot was fumbled and the bullet only grazed Murdaugh’s head. Months ago, his wife and younger son were found fatally shot at the Murdaugh estate. The disgraced scion is facing other criminal charges related to stealing clients’ funds and has had his assets frozen.