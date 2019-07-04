CHEAT SHEET
1 Killed, Dozen Shocked in South Carolina Lightning Strike
A bolt of lightning hit a tree on the shore of the Black River near Andrews, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon—killing one man and shocking a dozen others who were gathered under it, authorities said. At least two people were taken to the hospital, according to local media reports. The television station WCSC says rescue crews had trouble getting to the scene because it is so remote and was pouring rain. The man who was killed was not identified; he was pronounced dead at the hospital of cardiac arrest, according to The Post and Courier.