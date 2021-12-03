South Carolina Mom Kills 6-Year-Old With Deer Rifle to ‘Send Him to Heaven,’ Cops Say
A South Carolina mother killed her 6-year-old son with a deer rifle on Thanksgiving Day, insisting she wanted to “send him to heaven,” according to police. Mary Rosborough’s brother said he witnessed his sister reloading her rifle after allegedly shooting her son, Jase Wise, following a deer hunting excursion. Realizing what she was doing, the brother tackled his sister and held her down until police arrived, investigators wrote in their report. Rosborough was charged with murder and has been held in jail without bond. News of the deadly incident comes just after a Texas father accidentally killed his 11-year-old daughter during a hunting trip. An investigation into that is ongoing, though the father is not expected to be arrested.