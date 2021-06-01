‘Politicians Are Bastards’: Rep. Nancy Mace’s House Vandalized With Graffiti
‘NO GODS NO MASTERS’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) revealed on Tuesday that her home was defaced with graffiti over the holiday weekend. “In the early morning hours of Memorial Day, my home, where I’m raising my two children, was vandalized with Antifa symbols and profanity,” wrote Mace. She shared photos of the graffiti, which included anarchist slogans like “no gods no masters” and “all politicians are bastards” scrolled onto the front steps and sidewalk of Mace’s home, as well as several circle-A symbols. Another message, written on the side of her house, reads “support the pro act,” a seeming reference to the 2021 Protecting the Right to Organize Act, a piece of legislation that would provide protections for workers trying to organize. “Although my kids and I are thankfully fine, these criminal acts are unacceptable no matter your politics” tweeted Mace.