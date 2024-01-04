CHEAT SHEET
South Carolina Republican Party Political Director and Her Mom Charged With Assault
A political director of South Carolina’s Republican Party was arrested along with her mom after they allegedly assaulted someone at a bar, according to a report. Braylee Estep, 22, and her 53-year-old mother Michele Stalvey Estep were both charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob this week, according to The State. The pair and a third person were allegedly involved in an incident at Stalvey’s Watering Hole—a bar owned by the Estep family—in Conway on Dec. 23. An arrest warrant reportedly claims that Braylee and Michele repeatedly struck the victim with their hands causing injuries, and that one of the suspects used a Stanley cup to dent the vehicle in which the victim was ultimately able to flee and call police.