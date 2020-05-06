South Carolina Woman Killed by Alligator While Trying to Take Pictures of It
A 58-year-old South Carolina woman was killed by an alligator after approaching it to take photos of it, The Post and Courier reports. Cynthia Covert was at a friend’s house on Kiawah Island to do the friend’s nails when she saw an alligator in a nearby pond and became “fascinated” with it, according to a police report released Tuesday. After Covert finished the manicure, she walked to the edge of the pond to take pictures. Her friend yelled for her to come back, as the alligator had snatched a deer from the shore only days prior. “I don’t look like a deer,” Covert reportedly retorted. When she tried to touch the reptile, it grabbed her left leg and pulled her into the water. Her friend and neighbors threw her a rope to try to rescue her, but it was too late. “I guess I won’t do this again,” she reportedly said to them as they tried to drag her to safety. Sheriff’s deputies later shot the animal in the head and retrieved her body.