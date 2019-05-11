South Dakota Man Steals $500 Worth of Sex Toys From Couple Over Two Years

Brody Fuchs, 25, of Tyndall, S.D. was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of stolen property after stealing $500 worth of sex toys from a couple over a two-year period. Bon Homme County sheriff’s deputy Brian McGuire responded to a call after a couple set up a surveillance camera to find out what was happening with their bedroom stash of sex toys. “He took a bunch of sex toys,” McGuire told the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. He did not whether Fuchs knew the couple he was allegedly stealing from. Other items from the home were also missing. The toys were found at Fuch’s residence after McGuire was granted a search warrant. Fuchs will appear in court June 4.