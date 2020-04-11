Florida Court Removes 4-Year-Old From Doctor in COVID-19 Custody Battle
A South Florida emergency room doctor has lost shared custody of her 4-year-old after her ex-husband convinced the court she could transmit COVID-19 to the child. Dr. Theresa Greene, who has shared custody rights for the child with her ex-husband, Eric Greene, said she tested negative for the coronavirus last week. But she was still denied custody after her ex-husband filed an emergency petition for full custody until the pandemic ends. Circuit Judge Bernard Shapiro wrote in his ruling, “In order to protect the best interests of the minor child, including but not limited to the minor child’s safety and welfare, this Court temporarily suspends the Former Wife’s timesharing until further Order of Court. The suspension is solely related to the outbreak of COVID-19.” Greene said she felt the court treated her unfairly since the American Medical Association has argued that frontline physicians should be able to go home to their families and to their children if they take the proper precautions. “I feel like the family court system now is stressing me almost more than the virus,” she said, according to an NBC news channel. “I mean this is a very stressful time for healthcare professionals.”