South Korea Hacked

South Korea suspects the North of being responsible for a computer network outage at banks and major broadcasters on Wednesday, which sent the nation’s stocks into a nosedive. The networks went down around 2:20 p.m., with skulls reportedly appearing on some computer screens. The operations of at least two of the banks were back up and running later in the afternoon. South Korean president Park Geun-hye has set up a cybercrisis headquarters to investigate whether the North was responsible for the outages, which came just one month after the North detonated a nuclear weapon and one day after Pyongyang threatened retaliation if the U.S. flies B-52 bombers overhead again.