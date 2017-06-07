South Korea Suspends Deployment of U.S. Antimissile System

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s new president, has opted to suspend the deployment of an American missile defense system, which is designed to counter North Korean threats. The four launchers that have not yet been deployed won’t be installed until Moon’s administration completes an environmental assessment, according the Yonhap News Agency. However, a senior administration official said the two launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system that were already installed can stay put. Still, Moon’s choice to suspend the installation may strain relations with Washington.