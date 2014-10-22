CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    South Korea Takes Down Christmas Tower

    SOFTENING

    Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

    South Korea announced Wednesday that it has taken down a Christmas tree-shaped tower near the border with North Korea that caused angry protests in the atheist country. In the past, North Korea has threated to shell the tower that is decorated by civilian groups. However, South Korea claims that the tower was taken down because it was unsafe. “There is no plan to replace it with a new one,” the defense ministry said. Pyongyang has long claimed the tree is part of psychological warfare on the part of South Korea, and it has been left unlit in the past when tensions between the countries were running high.

    Read it at Yahoo News
    ;