South Korea Takes Down Christmas Tower

South Korea announced Wednesday that it has taken down a Christmas tree-shaped tower near the border with North Korea that caused angry protests in the atheist country. In the past, North Korea has threated to shell the tower that is decorated by civilian groups. However, South Korea claims that the tower was taken down because it was unsafe. “There is no plan to replace it with a new one,” the defense ministry said. Pyongyang has long claimed the tree is part of psychological warfare on the part of South Korea, and it has been left unlit in the past when tensions between the countries were running high.