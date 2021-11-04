South Korea to Make Infected Teens Take College Test at Hospital

Read it at The New York Times
South Korea has come up with a new incentive for teens to get vaccinated against COVID: It’s decreed that anyone testing positive will have to take the crucial, nine-hour college entrance exam from a hospital. The country has been vaccinating kids ages 12 and up since Monday, but signups have been slow, while case counts are rising amid the lifting of some restrictions, The New York Times reports. The Education Ministry has set aside 244 hospital beds for high-schoolers who get infected before the big exam later this month.