South Korean President Offers Her Resignation

South Korean President Park Geun-hye offered her conditional resignation Tuesday, amid accusations of corruption and collusion in a criminal shakedown. Many see her resignation offer as a means to avoid impeachment. The Minjoo Party, the nation’s largest opposition bloc, said it would not let the president’s “ploy to avoid impeachment” interfere with their plan for a vote. Park said she would “leave the matters about my fate, including the shortening of my presidential term, to be decided by the National Assembly.” She added, “If the ruling and opposition parties discuss and come up with a plan to reduce the confusion in state affairs and ensure a safe transfer of governments, I will step down from the presidential position under that schedule and by processes stated in law.”
