South Korean Prosecutors Seek to Arrest Ousted President Park

South Korean prosecutors on Monday announced they are seeking an arrest warrant for ousted president Park Geun-hye on suspicion of accepting bribes. Just over two weeks after Park was ousted from office amid corruption allegations, prosecutors said they decided to seek her arrest after questioning her for more than 20 hours last week. She was questioned on whether she colluded with another figure at the center of the corruption scandal to extort money from major companies, the Yonhap news agency reported. Prosecutors said she is also suspected of allowing that figure, longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, to interfere in state affairs. Choi and Lee Jae-yong, Samsung’s top executive, have already been indicted as part of the large-scale bribery scandal, in which Park is accused of collecting millions of dollars in bribes. Park was removed from office this month after a constitutional court upheld her impeachment, becoming the country’s first democratically elected president to be ousted.
