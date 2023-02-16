South Park Brutally Roasts Harry and Meghan’s Public Pleas for Privacy
South Park mercilessly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s high-profile demands for privacy on Wednesday night. The episode titled “The World-Wide Privacy Tour” saw cartoon versions of the royal couple traveling around the globe on a private jet, waving placards everywhere they went reading: “Stop looking at us!” and “We want our privacy!!” One scene depicted the couple going on a Canadian talk show where the host questions Harry’s hypocrisy for reporting on his family in a book titled “Waaagh.” The host also questions how badly Meghan really wants her privacy given her extensive media work, saying: “I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving bitch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.” The cartoon Harry roars back: “How dare you, sir! My Instagram-loving bitch wife has always wanted her privacy.”