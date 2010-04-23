South Park Creators: We Were Censored

It's no secret that networks are skittish about depictions of Mohammed after the famous Danish Cartoon controversy, the subject of last week's South Park, but creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say that Viacom's censorship reached new heights. Not only was the word Mohammed bleeped out, but several entire lines of dialogue in a row. The censorship was so extensive that many fans initially assumed it was inserted by the writers as a comedic statement—that is not the case, the two claim. "In the 14 years we've been doing South Park we have never done a show that we couldn't stand behind," the two said in a statement. "We delivered our version of the show to Comedy Central and they made a determination to alter the episode. It wasn't some meta-joke on our part. Comedy Central added the bleeps. In fact, Kyle's customary final speech was about intimidation and fear. It didn't mention Mohammed at all but it got bleeped too."
