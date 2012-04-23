South Sudanese Villages Bombed

CHEAT SHEET
Sudan reportedly directed airstrikes against villages in South Sudan Monday as the two countries feud over an oil-rich border region. South Sudan recently pulled its forces out of the border area of Heglig after the United Nations stepped in. The bombing Monday reportedly targeted the towns of Bentiu and Rubkona in South Sudan, which gained its independence from Sudan last July. The African Union has planned talks for later in the week to attempt some reconciliation between the predominantly animist and Christian South Sudan and largely Muslim Sudan.