Celebs React to 4.7-Magnitude Earthquake that Rocked Southern California

Just as Los Angeles was waking up Thursday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the region.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake originated just four miles north of Malibu at 7:28 a.m. but could be felt all over the LA area.

After the earthquake shook Tinseltown, celebrities took to their social media to react.

“That #Earthquake was scary,” Paris Hilton wrote on X along with a frowning emoji.

Family friend and fellow famous person, Khloé Kardashian, also felt the quake.

“Damn that was a big one,” the mother of two wrote on the platform.

Model and newfound MAGA darling Amber Rose gave her two cents.

“That was the biggest earthquake I’ve ever experienced in California,” Rose shared with her followers. “Hope everyone is ok!”

Actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Garcelle Beauvais let her followers know she also felt it.

“OMG still in bed just felt the earthquake,” she said.

Reporter Lisa Guerrero was close to the earthquake’s origin.

“I just felt a pretty sizable earthquake in Malibu,” she wrote.

In a follow-up message, Guerrero replied to a map showing areas affected by the natural disaster.

“I live within that center ring so,” she said. “No damage here, tho. Nothing fell off the shelves… Dishes, or art. Everything’s fine at my place. Hopefully everybody else is OK!”

Stars aside, Los Angeles government officials also weighed in.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass assured residents the fire department was on the case.

“A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake near Malibu shook the Los Angeles area this morning. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor,” she wrote.

KTLA5 reports that the earthquake was originally registered as 5.1 magnitude, but this was later downgraded to a 4.7.