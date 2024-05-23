‘Southern Charm’ Alum Bursts Into Tears During DUI Arrest
Reality TV star Kathryn Dennis broke down in tears on Monday as she was arrested for driving under the influence in South Carolina. Video shared with TMZ by local police shows Dennis, 32, failing several sobriety tests on the side of the road after being pulled over by cops, who said she had “glossy eyes” and smelled like booze. The ordeal ended with her in handcuffs in the back of a patrol car, where she began badgering the officers, according to dash-cam footage. “Y’all are ruining my life and my kids,” Dennis says in the video. “It’s really messed up for you guys to just take people in, though, whenever they have kids, because it could really affect their children’s lives,” she continued. “Not my life. I don’t give a fuck about me. It’s my kids. I don’t deserve to be here at all.” Dennis, who for eight seasons starred on the reality show Southern Charm about the aristocratic set in the South, had another traffic-related run-in with the law recently—an alleged hit-and-run outside an elementary school in October.