Southwest Disputes Savannah Chrisley’s Story About Flight Incident
‘THE DEVIL CAME OVER ME’
Guess Chrisley really doesn’t know best. In response to Savannah Chrisley’s claim that she was thrown off a recent Southwest Airlines flight for refusing to check her bag, a company spokesperson said that the reality star appeared to be telling “a different story” than what actually occurred. On Thursday, the Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens star took to her Instagram Story to tell Southwest to “get your shit together because your airline sucks majorly.” She explained that she and an attendant got into a dispute over whether she could take her bag as a carry-on, and that she called him an “asshole” after he labeled her an unruly passenger. “Maybe I shouldn't have said it,” she added. “But the devil came over me and then Jesus did not come out.” A spokesperson for the airline said Saturday that the company was “looking into the situation,” but that “initial reports indicate a different story than the one in the Customer’s account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag.”