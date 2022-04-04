Southwest Passenger Arrested for Masturbating FOUR Times During Flight

A man on a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle to Phoenix is facing federal charges for pulling down his pants and masturbating at least four times in front of a female passenger, beginning shortly after takeoff, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The Daily Beast.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity was arrested by officers from the Phoenix Police Department when Southwest flight 3814 landed at Sky Harbor International Airport on Saturday, the complaint states. However, McGarity told cops that he didn’t do anything wrong and in fact “thought it was kind of kinky,” it says.

The incident started early on in the three-hour flight, when McGarity commenced his indelicate behavior, the filing alleges.

“McGarity was seated in seat 11F and the female witness was seated in seat 11E,” the complaint states. “Shortly after taking off, and while the aircraft was in the air, McGarity exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and began masturbating.”

When the female seated next to him noticed the lewd behavior, she began taking pictures of McGarity. When he fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour, the female passenger told a crew member about what she had witnessed and was allowed to move to another seat.

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed, Phoenix Police officers interviewed the woman, who reiterated she had seen McGarity masturbating “on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands.”

McGarity was also interviewed by FBI agents, who allegedly admitted to his in-flight behavior.

“McGarity advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates,” the complaint states. “According to McGarity, the female witness put her hands in the air and said, ‘it really doesn’t matter.’”

McGarity thought the response was “kind of kinky” and believed the female was comfortable with him masturbating, the complaint adds.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. It was not immediately clear if McGarity had retained a lawyer.

Last year, a Southwest Airlines pilot was arrested and charged with exposing his genitals during a 2020 flight from Philadelphia to Orlando. That incident was “not witnessed by passengers,” according to court filings.

The Federal Aviation Administration last year ​​launched a whopping 991 investigations into passenger disturbances, a 441 percent increase over 2020. In 2022, there have so far been 1,035 unruly passenger reports, according to FAA data.