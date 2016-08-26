SpaceX Capsule ‘Dragon’ Returns to Earth Safely

CHEAT SHEET
The unmanned SpaceX capsule dubbed Dragon has returned to earth safely after a month-long trip to the International Space Station. At 6:11 a.m. Friday, the space station disconnected from the capsule. The Dragon, filled with 3,000 pounds of research cargo, splashed down in the Pacific Ocean at around noon ET, after deploying its three main parachutes. It landed about 300 miles off the coast of Baja California. The Dragon began its journey July 18 at Cape Canaveral, Florida. SpaceX is also developing a crewed version of the space capsule, which will be called the Dragon 2.