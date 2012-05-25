SpaceX’s Dragon Capsule Docks

CHEAT SHEET
The privately owned Dragon capsule has successfully docked at the International Space Station on Friday. This is the first time a private company has launched a spacecraft that has been snared by the robotic arm at the International Space Station. The unmanned craft, owned by the California-based SpaceX, was on track to deliver a half ton of supplies. President Obama is pushing commercial companies to venture into space so that NASA can save money and focus on landing an astronaut on Mars.