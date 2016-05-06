SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lands on Drone Ship

CHEAT SHEET
SpaceX again successfully landed its Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship at sea after launching it into space from Florida early Friday. The landing marks the third time SpaceX has recovered the booster post-launch and the second time the unmanned rocket has landed intact on the ship. SpaceX had previously said that it was unlikely the Falcon 9 would make the landing as it would be “subject to extreme velocities and re-entry heating.” The successful mission sent a Japanese communications satellite into orbit. CEO Elon Musk celebrated by posting on Twitter, “Woohoo!!”