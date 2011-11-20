Spain Boots Government

CHEAT SHEET
¡Vamos conservatives! In a historic Spanish election, conservatives knocked out the Socialist Party, who have been at the helm of the nation since 2004. With nearly all the votes tallied, conservatives had 187 of 350 parliamentary seats, the biggest parliamentary majority in nearly 30 years. The winner, Mariano Rajoy, known as a boring but effective politician, will announce his economic cabinet soon and begin to make expected austerity cuts to pull the nation out of the sovereign debt crisis. Voters, disillusioned by the nation’s dismal 22.6 unemployment rate, apparently had little interest in the election and saw few differences between the two parties.