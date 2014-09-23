Spain Drops Plan to Ban Most Abortions

CHEAT SHEET
Spain has dropped plans to enact one of Europe’s strictest abortion laws. Legislation passed in January would have made abortions in Spain illegal in all cases except when there was a medically certified threat to the mother’s health or it was a rape that was reported to the police. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said there wasn’t enough support to go through with the legislation. “There’s no consensus regarding this bill, it’s looking unlikely that it will be approved,” sources in Spain’s Popular Party told El Mundo shortly before the prime minister’s announcement. Instead, the legislation will be revamped to add a provision that 16- and 17-year-olds must obtain parental permission before having an abortion.