Spain Eliminated From World Cup

Spain’s trip to the FIFA World Cup ended fast. The defending champion fell to its former colony, Chile, in a 2-0 loss. Spain lost its first game against the Netherlands, so it is now impossible for it to advance beyond the first round. The 2010 World Cup winners will play Australia, the fourth team in its grouping, on Monday. However, since neither Australia nor Spain is in contention for the round of 16, the game is largely meaningless. Later on Thursday, Croatia dominated Cameroon 4-0.