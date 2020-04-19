Spain to Allow Children Out to Play on April 27 for First Time Since COVID-19 Lockdown
Spain is set to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions on April 27 by allowing children to “get some fresh air” for the first time since the country locked down on March 14. Spain has been one of the hardest hit countries in the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 20,000 deaths and nearly 200,000 reported cases. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country’s “state of alarm” would be extended until May 9 despite the country passing what he called “the most extreme moments and contained the brutal onslaught of the pandemic.” Spaniards have only been allowed to leave their homes to go to grocery stores and pharmacies, but children have been prohibited from leaving their homes since the lockdown began five weeks ago. Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, who has small children herself, led the call to ease up restrictions on kids. “These children need to get out,” Colau demanded. “Wait no more: Free our children!”