World Cup Star Mocks Trump Right in Front of Him

A Spanish soccer star impersonated Donald Trump right in front of him after winning the World Cup.

The president delivered the trophy to the stage at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, after the Spaniards overcame Lionel Messi and Argentina following extra time. And, just before a lingering Trump finally exited the podium, Mikel Merino was spotted trying out the president’s YMCA jig.

Spain captain and player of the tournament, Rodri, was preparing to lift the trophy when Trump bust a move, prompting Arsenal star Merino to have a go. The versatile midfielder, who can also play as an attacker, laughed as he gyrated in the 80-year-old’s signature style.

Mikel Merino does the Trump dance. Fox News

Seconds later, Rodri lifted the trophy as Spain celebrated their second World Cup title. Trump, however, refused to leave the podium with any haste—a repeat of the Club World Cup final last year.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was seen urging the president to allow the players to celebrate alone, but he hit the brakes so he could be in the press photographs of the fiesta.

Afterward, he was brutally edited out of pictures and clips from the celebrations.

Spain’s official national team account shared photos and videos of the trophy lift—but appeared to go out of its way to avoid showing Trump. Several posts used tight crops focused solely on the players, including one video that zoomed in on the squad to keep him out of frame. In the only post where Trump appears, he is seen from behind as he is escorted away from the stage.

FIFA’s official account also posted a photo of Spain lifting the trophy that cropped the president out entirely.

Merino, holding the World Cup trophy. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Trump also inserted himself into Chelsea’s celebrations after their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s Club World Cup final, which was also held at MetLife Stadium. This time, however, the players appeared ready for him, closing ranks to prevent him from forcing his way into the center of the celebration.

Trump watched Sunday’s match from a VIP box alongside an international cast of political figures, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as members of his administration.