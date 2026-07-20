Politics

Trump Erased From World Cup Celebration After Selfish Stunt

EDITED OUT

The president had tried to photobomb the champions’ big moment.

Martha McHardy
Martha McHardy 

Reporter

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 19: US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino stand on stage as Rodri #9 of Spain raises the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy with his teammates after they defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain defeated reigning World Cup champions Argentina, who were led by Lionel Messi, with the lone goal coming from Ferran Torres #7 in the 106th minute of extra time. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump appears to have failed in his attempt to steal the spotlight from the new World Cup champions.

The 80-year-old president did his best to share in the glory after Spain defeated Argentina in Sunday’s final at New Jersey’s Metlife Stadium, refusing to leave the stage after presenting the trophy to Spanish team captain Rodri.

In the end he was ushered away by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and his photobombing attempts came to nothing as he was brutally edited out of pictures and clips from the celebrations.

spain
Trump is nowhere to be seen in this one. X post

Following the awkward scene, Spain’s official national team account shared photos and videos of the trophy lift—but did their best to avoid showing Trump. Several posts used tight crops that focused only on the players, including one video that zoomed in on the squad to keep him out of frame.

In the only post where Trump is visible, he is seen from behind as he is being escorted away from the stage.

spain football
Trump is seen being ushered away after he seemingly forgot he's not a Spanish football player. X post

The official FIFA account also posted a picture of Spain’s trophy lift that cropped the president out.

It’s not the first time Trump has tried to steal the spotlight at a soccer game.

donald trump fifa world cup spain
Trump tried to hijack the World Cup champions' celebration by remaining on stage at their moment of triumph. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Trump shamelessly joined in as Chelsea players celebrated their victory over Paris Saint-Germain in last year Club World Cup final, which was also held at the MetLife Stadium.

This time, the players were ready for him, closing ranks to prevent him forcing himself into the action.

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FIFA also didn't want Trump in on the action. X post

Trump watched Sunday’s match from a VIP box alongside an international lineup of political figures and members of his administration, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

But his presence was not welcomed by fans.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino applaud after presenting the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain after its victory in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 19, 2026.
This photo shows how close Trump was to photobombing Spain's national team. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump and Infantino were greeted by a wave of boos as they walked onto the field before the opening ceremony.

Trump was also booed as he appeared on the screen just after Jennifer Hudson performed the National Anthem, before the view of the president was quickly swapped with an aerial shot of the stadium.

Martha McHardy

Martha McHardy

Reporter

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