Politics

World Cup Star Humiliates Trump in Front of Whole World

GETTING MESSY

Argentina’s Cristian Romero walked straight past the president without so much as a glance at his outstretched hand.

Tom Latchem
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

A star soccer player left Donald Trump hanging on the World Cup podium in front of an estimated 1.5 billion television viewers.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 28, had just collected his runners-up medal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after Spain beat Romero’s side 1-0 in extra time on Sunday.

Cristian Romero of Argentina looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match
Cristian Romero looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match against Spain. Moments earlier he had snubbed Trump's handshake. Richard Sellers/Allstar/Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, 56, hung the silver medal around Romero’s neck, and the pair shook hands.

Trump, 80, was standing beside Infantino. But the Tottenham Hotspur defender turned away and kept walking toward his teammates without acknowledging the U.S. president. Footage of the moment spread quickly online.

Christian Romero walks past Trump without shaking his hand.
Christian Romero walks past Trump without shaking his hand. X

The embarrassing moment was just one of many in a bruising night for Trump at the tournament’s showpiece. He was met with thunderous jeers from the stands as he walked out onto the pitch with Infantino before the ceremony, which he later played down with a gushing assessment of the final.

Trump stayed on stage after the medals were done. Infantino appeared to try to steer him away as Spain prepared to lift the trophy, but Trump did not move.

donald trump fifa world cup spain
Trump tried to hijack the World Cup champions' celebration by remaining on stage at their moment of triumph. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

He handed the trophy to Spain captain Rodri, 29, then remained among the celebrating squad as the confetti fired, clapping and grinning at the edge of the frame.

The moment did not go unnoticed in the commentary box. Australian broadcaster SBS, which has carried every match of the tournament, was live on air as Trump lingered among the celebrating Spain squad. “They can edit him out of that,” one of its commentators said, as Australian viewers watched the trophy lift play out with an uninvited president in shot.

Reece James #24 of Chelsea FC lifts the FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their team's victory as U.S. President Donald Trump reacts following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Trump gatecrashing the World Cup Final ceremony was a near-repeat of his cringeworthy cameo at last summer’s Club World Cup final. David Ramos/Getty Images

Ferran Torres, 26, scored the only goal in the 106th minute. Argentina committed 24 fouls and had Enzo Fernández, 25, sent off at the end of normal time. Leandro Paredes, 31, was dismissed after the whistle for punching Eric Garcia and shoving Gavi to the ground, in scenes that turned ugly as Spain’s bench poured onto the pitch.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House, FIFA, and the Argentine Football Association for comment.

Tom Latchem

Tom Latchem

Lead Global Correspondent

tom.latchem@thedailybeast.com

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