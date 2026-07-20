World Cup Star Humiliates Trump in Front of Whole World

A star soccer player left Donald Trump hanging on the World Cup podium in front of an estimated 1.5 billion television viewers.

Argentina defender Cristian Romero, 28, had just collected his runners-up medal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after Spain beat Romero’s side 1-0 in extra time on Sunday.

Cristian Romero looks dejected after losing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match against Spain. Moments earlier he had snubbed Trump's handshake. Richard Sellers/Allstar/Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, 56, hung the silver medal around Romero’s neck, and the pair shook hands.

Trump, 80, was standing beside Infantino. But the Tottenham Hotspur defender turned away and kept walking toward his teammates without acknowledging the U.S. president. Footage of the moment spread quickly online.

Christian Romero walks past Trump without shaking his hand. X

The embarrassing moment was just one of many in a bruising night for Trump at the tournament’s showpiece. He was met with thunderous jeers from the stands as he walked out onto the pitch with Infantino before the ceremony, which he later played down with a gushing assessment of the final.

Trump stayed on stage after the medals were done. Infantino appeared to try to steer him away as Spain prepared to lift the trophy, but Trump did not move.

Trump tried to hijack the World Cup champions' celebration by remaining on stage at their moment of triumph. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

He handed the trophy to Spain captain Rodri, 29, then remained among the celebrating squad as the confetti fired, clapping and grinning at the edge of the frame.

The moment did not go unnoticed in the commentary box. Australian broadcaster SBS, which has carried every match of the tournament, was live on air as Trump lingered among the celebrating Spain squad. “They can edit him out of that,” one of its commentators said, as Australian viewers watched the trophy lift play out with an uninvited president in shot.

Trump gatecrashing the World Cup Final ceremony was a near-repeat of his cringeworthy cameo at last summer’s Club World Cup final. David Ramos/Getty Images

Ferran Torres, 26, scored the only goal in the 106th minute. Argentina committed 24 fouls and had Enzo Fernández, 25, sent off at the end of normal time. Leandro Paredes, 31, was dismissed after the whistle for punching Eric Garcia and shoving Gavi to the ground, in scenes that turned ugly as Spain’s bench poured onto the pitch.