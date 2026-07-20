Trump’s World Cup Stunt Gets Savaged in Hot Mic Moment

President Donald Trump’s cringeworthy stage invasion during Spain’s World Cup victory ceremony was savaged in a brutal hot mic TV moment.

Trump, 80, conducted a walk of shame, where he was booed while he crossed the field following Spain’s victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

After the president presented the trophy to one of the team’s star players and Golden Ball recipient, midfielder Rodri, he refused to leave the stage as they celebrated their victory over Argentina by lifting the trophy up into the air.

U.S. President Donald Trump refuses to leave the podium as Spain celebrate their World Cup win. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Trump’s friend and ally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, ran over to the president to attempt to move him out of the way of the victorious team.

However, Trump was still lingering next to the team as smoke machines and confetti cannons kicked in, and the team’s celebrations were captured on camera.

The attention-seeking moment was referenced by Australian broadcaster SBS, which has been airing all the World Cup matches.

As Trump was awkwardly loitering on the stage, an SBS commentator can be heard saying, “They can edit him out of that,” as footage of the celebratory moment, with added U.S. president, was shown on Australian TV.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation Lee Smith/REUTERS

The Daily Beast has contacted SBS for comment.

The SBS footage quickly gained traction and was shared online, with one social media user writing: “Editing Trump OUT is the best idea I’ve heard yet! Let’s just edit him right out of everything.”

Another said Trump had tried to “upstage & hog the limelight from Spain and called him ”a colossal embarrassment to America. His selfishness is childlike.”

The president has already had several embarrassing moments at this year’s World Cup, including personally getting involved in a controversial referee decision.

Trump contacted Infantino, who invented a Peace Prize for Trump last year after he was snubbed by the Nobel committee, when Team USA superstar Folarin Balogun was handed a red card.

Spain's Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup next to U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino JAMES LANG/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

The suspension was dramatically overturned. However, the American team was beaten by Belgium in the game Balogun was originally due to miss because of his suspension.

Footage widely shared on social media showed Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku leading his team in imitating Trump’s awkward dance style after he scored the final goal of the match.

The players formed a circle on the sideline and pumped their fists in and out, while keeping their feet planted on the ground, in a brief victory dance to reference the U.S. president.

That led the progressive news outlet Meidas Touch to call out the “Trump curse,” which continued through the matches.

That curse was blamed after England lost to Argentina in a semifinal, shortly after English captain Harry Kane had discussed golfing with Trump.